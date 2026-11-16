The INDIA Alliance has petitioned the Supreme Court for approval to submit 48 detailed questions to the Election Commission of India, seeking accountability for alleged irregularities during the recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

INDIA Alliance Moves Supreme Court To Question ECI Over Vote Chori

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): INDIA Alliance leaders have sought the Supreme Court's permission to submit an interrogatory comprising 48 questions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), including the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Election Commissioners, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Congress said in a post on X that the ECI's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court had failed to answer any of the questions raised over alleged 'Vote Chori'.

The Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori. INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori. A list of 48 questions that Election Commissioners of India must answer has been submitted, some of which include: 👉 On how many decisions did the other two Election Commissioners disagree with the CEC? 👉 Who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR? 👉 Who decided to change Form 6? 👉 Who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and centrally control access to voter rolls? 🔹Here are the 48 questions👇 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026 "The ECI's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori. INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI, including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori," the Congress party said.

Sharing details of the proposed interrogatory, the Congress said the 48 questions submitted to the court seek answers on various decisions taken by the ECI, including those related to the nationwide SIR exercise and changes in electoral procedures. Some of the questions seek to establish how many decisions taken by the CEC were opposed by the other two Election Commissioners and who took the decision to conduct a nationwide SIR.

"The interrogatory also seeks clarity on who decided to modify Form 6, used for the registration of new voters, and who approved the centralisation of ERONET and ECINET, including centralised control over access to voter rolls," the Congress said. The INDIA bloc has continued to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in the electoral process, seeking accountability from the ECI over the conduct of the SIR exercise. (ANI)