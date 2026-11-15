Accused Suraj is in police custody and will be questioned by officials for detailed interrogation into determining the motive. Police officials said that victim Shabnam had two elder sisters, married to two elder brothers of the accused. DCP Saurabh Chandra told ANI, "There was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation."

#WATCH | Delhi: Addl. DCP Saurabh Chandra says, "Yesterday evening, at 8:51 pm, we received a call from the Moti Nagar police station reporting the presence of blood at a location. Upon receiving this information, police personnel immediately arrived at the scene, where they discovered the body of a female, along with a knife lying nearby. CCTV footage from inside the clothing shop was examined, which led to the identification of the accused. Subsequently, police teams were organized into separate units to initiate action...between 8 and 10 of our teams were involved in this effort, and a short while ago, we successfully apprehended the accused. The murder case has thus been solved. The accused has been taken into custody, and we are currently bringing him to the police station for detailed interrogation to determine the motive. The deceased had two elder sisters who are married to two elder brothers of the accused; there was an existing familial relationship, and the families frequently visited one another. As for what the immediate cause was, that will only be revealed through further interrogation." — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi: A woman claiming to be an eyewitness says, "The girl used to work for me... She had started working at a place right across from mine. At around 6.45 PM, I noticed her—I could see her shop from my own—sitting there and using her phone. Around 7:30 PM, I received a call from her employer, who said, 'I don't see Shabnam in the shop. A man came by and beat her up quite severely. Could you please go and check what happened? She is nowhere to be found, and she left the shop wide open.' I went over, but we couldn't find anything... Later, the employer sent two neighbours over; they closed up the shop and locked it around 8:00 PM. Then, around 8:30 PM, the men came back to me and said, 'Shabnam must still be inside—we checked the footage, and she never left. We only saw a man leave, but she didn't come out. Could you come inside with us to take a look?'... We went inside while recording a video, but we couldn't see anything at first. Then, my eyes fell toward the very back—the trial room—where I spotted her scarf (chunni) lying on the floor, and blood was seeping out from inside... We immediately called the police and contacted Shabnam’s parents... Her throat had been slit, and she was lying on the floor, with blood everywhere." — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026

Earlier, the father of the teen victim told reporters that they were informed about the crime at around 9:00 PM. He had accused Suraj of killing his daughter in the shop.

Delhi: The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in the changing room of a clothing store in the Moti Nagar area. The father of the deceased says, "We found out at 9:00 PM at night that our daughter had been killed in the shop... Suraj killed her—he is our daughter's brother-in-law... We demand from the police that all six people involved be punished..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2026

He also said that the accused is their daughter's brother-in-law and demanding justice, urged the police that all six people involved be punished.