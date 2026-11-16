Karnataka opposition leader R Ashok has criticized the state's Congress government, demanding they resolve internal party differences and obtain consensus before seeking Union government support for the controversial Mekedatu reservoir project.

R Ashok Slams Karnataka Congress over Mekedatu Project Disagreements

Bengaluru [Karnataka], November 16 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R Ashok hit out at the Congress government in the state over the Mekedatu project, demanding that the party first convince its own high command and Tamil Nadu leadership before seeking to approach the Union government in New Delhi. Calling on the Karnataka unit of the Congress to resolve its internal differences within the party, Ashok said the state leadership must first secure the backing of senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"I demand that the Congress Party in Karnataka first convince its own party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Once you convince your own party, come to us, and then we can approach the Union Ministers in Delhi. That is the procedure," Ashok said. Questioning the state government's approach, he added, "If you cannot convince your own party leaders in Tamil Nadu, how can you expect to convince Delhi?"

Accusing Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the ruling Congress government in Karnataka of adopting "double standards" on the issue, the senior BJP leader questioned Shivakumar's earlier visit to Tamil Nadu for the swearing-in ceremony there. "This is a double standard by D.K. Shivakumar and the Congress government. When he attended the swearing-in ceremony in Tamil Nadu, did he not know about the Mekedatu issue?" Ashok questioned.

He further advised Karnataka Congress leaders and ministers to visit the neighbouring state and persuade their party colleagues before accusing the Centre. "How can the Congress Party speak against the Mekedatu project? That is why we advise all Karnataka Congress leaders and ministers to visit Tamil Nadu, seek their party leaders' opinion and convince them first," he added. Meanwhile, LoP Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "... Central leaders of the Congress party should interfere in this matter. First, they have to convince themselves..."

The Mekedatu project involves the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in Karnataka and has been a long-standing inter-state water dispute, with Tamil Nadu raising objections over its potential implications for the state's share of Cauvery water. The remarks come amid renewed political exchanges over the project, with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Monday urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the Cauvery water dispute and ensure that no approval is granted to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project without Tamil Nadu's consent.

In a post on X, Tagore shared key points from a detailed letter addressed to the Prime Minister, raising concerns over Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks on the project at an event in Mysuru on November 13, which was attended by the Prime Minister. Expressing concern over Shivakumar's remarks and the Prime Minister's response, Tagore wrote, "On November 13, in the presence of the Prime Minister in Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that 'no one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu, and the Union Government should grant final approval'. The Prime Minister's silence in response to this statement has caused great shock and raised doubts among the people of Tamil Nadu. The Union Government must act neutrally in accordance with the principles of federalism."

Citing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award of 2007 and the Supreme Court judgment of 2018, Tagore said Tamil Nadu was entitled to 404.25 TMC of water in normal years, including 177.25 TMC to be released by Karnataka annually as per the monthly schedule. He also referred to the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti's reply in Parliament on July 27, 2026, stating that the consent of lower riparian states was not required, and said he had subsequently submitted a notice for an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha.

Tagore further alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly violated orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). "In the last five months alone (July to November 2026), Karnataka has repeatedly violated at least six orders issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). Karnataka ignored orders directing it to release 3,500 cusecs, 12,000 cusecs, 9,000 cusecs, 6,000 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs of water. It has also kept pending 16.895 TMC of water that was due to be released by November 4," he said.