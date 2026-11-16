Delhi Police arrested 38-year-old Md. Faisal for scamming visitors at the India International Trade Fair. The accused used a fake QR code to access a victim's phone and steal money. He is a repeat offender currently under investigation.

Man Arrested for Cheating Visitors at India International Trade Fair

The New Delhi District Police has arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly cheating visitors on the pretext of arranging tickets for the Indian International Trade Fair (IITF), officials said on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred on November 15, 2026, at around 1:30 pm near Gate No. 4 of the fair venue when a woman complainant was attempting to purchase an online ticket through the official app. An unknown person allegedly approached her and offered to arrange the ticket for Rs 400. Police said the accused provided her with a QR code, which she scanned to transfer Rs 1,200. Immediately thereafter, her iPhone started syncing and became inaccessible. She subsequently received a notification regarding an unsuccessful login attempt and noticed a deduction of Rs 1,200 from her account on the payment app. Suspecting that her mobile phone had been compromised, she raised an alarm and reported the matter to the police. Acting promptly on the information, Inspector Jitendra Dagar apprehended the accused, identified as Md. Faisal (38), a resident of Maujpur in North-East Delhi, on the identification of the complainant, police said. Subsequently, a case was registered dated November 15, 2026, under Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the BNS at IITF Police Station, Pragati Maidan, and further investigation was taken up. According to police, during interrogation, Faisal disclosed that he works as a scrap dealer (kabadi) and is allegedly involved in the unauthorised sale of tickets for various major events in Delhi along with an associate. He further disclosed that his associate arranges tickets for various events, which they sell to people facing difficulties in procuring them, collecting payments either in cash or through online transactions without any legal authorisation. On certain occasions, they also allegedly collected money from customers without providing tickets in return. Police stated that the accused was previously involved in a similar offence dated May 9, 2026, under Sections 316(2), 318(2), 319(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of the BNS at the Crime Branch police station. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of other persons and identify any similar instances of cheating, police added.