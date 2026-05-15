A shocking case from Jharkhand’s Palamu district has sparked massive outrage and protests after a 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

A shocking case from Jharkhand’s Palamu district has sparked massive outrage and protests after a 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sent the accused to judicial custody while the probe continues.

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According to India Today report, the incident surfaced after the child told her mother about the alleged assault, leading to police action and intense anger across the locality. Residents gathered in large numbers, condemning the accused and insisting that individuals involved in crimes against children should face the harshest possible legal action.

According to police, the accused, identified as Vidya Saav, allegedly took the child to his house on April 30 and assaulted her. The matter came to light after the accused allegedly approached the girl again on Thursday and attempted to lure her to his house by offering chocolates.

Frightened, the child reportedly revealed the earlier incident to her mother. The family then informed neighbours, following which furious locals assembled and raised slogans against the accused.

Protest erupts

Tensions escalated as protesters blocked traffic near Cinema Mor on NH-139 by burning tyres, causing temporary disruption to vehicular movement. The protest was later withdrawn after police officials reached the spot and assured residents that strict action had already been initiated.

Police inspector Devvrat Poddar said the accused was arrested from his residence soon after the complaint was lodged. “The police would gather evidence and strive to ensure that the accused receives punishment as soon as possible,” he said.

The child has been sent to Medininagar for medical examination. Police said statements are currently being recorded and medical findings will form a crucial part of the investigation.

Chhatarpur SDPO Avadh Kumar Yadav said the case was registered based on a written complaint submitted by the survivor’s mother and that legal proceedings are underway.