In a shocking case reported from Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder his eight-month-pregnant partner by poisoning her food and later assaulting her in a forest. The incident has sparked local outrage, with police registering charges of attempted murder, poisoning and assault. Authorities said a detailed investigation is under way to verify the allegations and collect forensic evidence.

Accused Arrested In Garhwa District

According to police, the accused has been identified as Saket Keshari, a resident of Garhwa district in Jharkhand. He was arrested following a complaint lodged by his 23-year-old partner, who is currently eight months pregnant.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered at Ramkanda Police Station. Acting swiftly, police apprehended the accused and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Alleged Poisoning Through Golgappas

According to the victim’s complaint, she had asked Saket to bring her golgappas last week. He allegedly brought the snack as requested. However, shortly after consuming it, she began experiencing severe symptoms, including vomiting and bleeding from the mouth.

She has alleged that the golgappas were poisoned. Police sources said her condition deteriorated soon after she consumed the food.

Taken To Forest Instead Of Hospital

Instead of taking her to a hospital, the accused allegedly told her that he would arrange medical treatment and took her on his motorcycle. However, he reportedly drove her to the nearby Bairiya forest.

There, he is accused of assaulting her and attempting to strangle her. The attack allegedly caused serious injuries near her eye and resulted in her losing consciousness.

Survivor Spent Night In Fear

After regaining consciousness, the woman stated that she managed to hide in a remote part of the forest and spent the night there in fear for her life. The following morning, she returned home and informed her family about the alleged attack.

Her family subsequently approached the police, leading to the registration of a case.

Relationship History Under Scanner

Police said the accused and the victim had been in a relationship for around six years and share a child. The couple had reportedly separated earlier due to objections from villagers.

However, the accused allegedly reconnected with her later, promising marriage. Investigators are now examining the nature of their relationship and the possible motive behind the alleged crime.

Investigation Under Way

Authorities have confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing to examine the allegations of poisoning, assault and attempted murder. Police are expected to conduct medical and forensic examinations to substantiate the victim’s claims.

Further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.