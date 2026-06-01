The JEE Advanced 2026 results are out! Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone has topped the exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 1. Arohi Deshpande has emerged as the female topper. Here's everything you need to know about the top 10 rankers and their scores.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Out: The long wait for lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country is finally over. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially declared the JEE Advanced Result 2026. With this, the admission process for India's most prestigious engineering colleges, the IITs, moves to the next stage. This year's results have brought forward some big numbers and inspiring stories. The biggest news is that Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1. Meanwhile, the top-performing female candidate is Arohi Deshpande, who bagged the 77th rank in the Common Rank List.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shubham Kumar Becomes AIR 1, Scores 330 Out of 360

Shubham Kumar has created history by scoring an incredible 330 out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced 2026. With this stellar performance, he left behind lakhs of candidates nationwide to clinch the top spot. His result has once again brought the IIT Delhi zone into the limelight. On the other hand, Arohi Deshpande, who led among female candidates, secured 280 marks to earn the title of top female candidate.

Who is JEE Advanced 2026 Topper Shubham Kumar (AIR 1)?

Shubham Kumar, the JEE Advanced 2026 topper with AIR 1, is originally from Gaya district in Bihar. His father is a modest hardware trader. Shubham had also performed brilliantly in the JEE Main 2026, securing AIR-6. He now wants to pursue his further studies in Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

Who is Arohi Deshpande, the JEE Advanced 2026 Female Topper?

Arohi Deshpande, the topper in the female category for JEE Advanced 2026, has secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 77 with a score of 280 out of 360. Arohi is from Pune, Maharashtra. She had been living in Kota, Rajasthan, for the past four years to prepare for the JEE exams. Before this, she also achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 99 in JEE Main 2026.

How Many Students Qualified in JEE Advanced 2026?

This year, a total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both papers of JEE Advanced 2026. Out of these, 56,880 candidates have been declared successful. A noteworthy point is that 10,107 of the successful candidates are female students, which indicates a growing participation of women in technical education.

JEE Advanced 2026 Top 10 Rankers List

Here is the list of the country's top 10 rankers:

Shubham Kumar - 330 marks

Kabir Chhillar - 329 marks

Jatin Chahar - 319 marks

Mohit Shekhar Shukla - 319 marks

Kuchi Sandeep - 318 marks

B. Jayakrishna Srinivas - 314 marks

Arnav Gautam - 314 marks

Kanishk Jain - 313 marks

Medisetti Naga Saharsha - 312 marks

Darsh Sikka - 311 marks

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam on May 17, Final Result on June 1

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam was conducted on May 17 in two shifts. The first paper was from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second paper was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. After the exam, the provisional answer key was released on May 25, and students were given time until May 26 to raise objections. After reviewing all objections, the final answer key and results were released on June 1.

How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2026

Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps:

Go to the official JEE Advanced website.

Click on the 'JEE Advanced Result 2026' link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

Now, click the submit button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of your scorecard for future reference.

What's Next After JEE Advanced Result 2026?

With the results out, candidates will now be looking forward to the JoSAA Counselling 2026. This process will be used for seat allocation in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other major technical institutes. Students with higher ranks will get the opportunity to choose their preferred IIT and branch. It's worth noting that JEE Advanced is considered one of the toughest and most prestigious engineering entrance exams in the country. Admission to B.Tech, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs in the IITs is based on this exam. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the exam with the dream of studying in an IIT, but only a select few make the cut.