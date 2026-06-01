IRCTC Rail Connect vs RailOne, Which Train App is Best for Booking Tatkal Tickets Fast?
Indian Railways has launched a new 'super app' called RailOne, in addition to the popular IRCTC app. We break down the key differences between them, comparing everything from ticket booking speed to reliability and other features.
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IRCTC vs RailOne
You've probably used the official IRCTC app to book train tickets. But have you heard about RailOne? This new app is quickly becoming popular, and people are calling it the railway's 'super app'. So, what's the real difference between them? We find out which one is more useful for frequent travellers.
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RailOne
Let's first understand the RailOne app. It's an all-in-one 'super app' from Indian Railways, developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems). The main goal is to bring all railway services—like booking tickets, tracking trains, ordering food, and even filing complaints—onto a single platform.
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IRCTC
When it comes to booking tickets, especially Tatkal or sleeper class, most people still rely on the IRCTC app. But RailOne's focus isn't just on reserved tickets. You can use the RailOne app to buy unreserved tickets too, including general coach tickets, platform tickets, and local train tickets.
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RailOne
Talking about benefits, the RailOne app works much faster than IRCTC, especially for general bookings. However, during peak rush hours and for Tatkal bookings, users still consider IRCTC to be more reliable. While many users say RailOne is slightly faster, IRCTC has stronger stability.
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RailOne
Another major plus for RailOne is that you can book different services, like general tickets, right from the app, which means less time standing in queues at the station. You can also save your complete profile in the app to avoid entering passenger details again and again. It also offers a single sign-on system, letting you log in via IRCTC and UTS.
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IRCTC Rail Connect vs RailOne App A Detailed Comparison
RailOne also offers online train tracking, PNR status checks, coach position info, and food ordering. But the app has some bugs and payment issues. For reserved and Tatkal tickets, IRCTC is still the more dependable choice. However, if you want an app that gives you all information on reserved and unreserved tickets in one place, RailOne is a great option.
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