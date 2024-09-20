Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

    At least 20% of candidates in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections face criminal accusations, including murder, rape, and other severe offenses. The Election Commission of India has classified eight seats as red-alert due to the presence of these candidates. The educational qualifications of the candidates are also noticeably poor, with an average education level between the fifth and twelfth grades.

    Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Do you know 20 per cent of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    According to affidavits given to the Election Commission of India (ECI), at least 20% of candidates in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections face criminal accusations, including murder, rape, and other severe offences. Those facing criminal accusations include four members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), two members of Congress, and one member of the National Conference (NC).

    Of the 238 candidates standing in the second round of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, 47 face criminal charges. This contains seven candidates suspected of crimes against women, one of them faces rape charges. In addition, 37 applicants face further criminal charges, including three for murder.

    Also Read | 'No power on Earth can bring Article 370 back': PM Modi declares after Pak defence minister's remark (WATCH)

    The presence of these candidates prompted the ECI to classify eight seats as red-alert. According to ECI criteria, any constituency with three or more candidates facing criminal charges must be considered a red alert. The candidates' educational qualifications are noticeably poor. On average, applicants finished their schooling between the fifth and twelfth grades, with one declaring themselves illiterate.

    114 of the applicants are graduates or hold higher degrees, with six having diploma-level education. The age breakdown comprises 84 applicants aged 25 to 40, 105 aged 41 to 60, and 49 aged 61 to 80.  Only three female candidates are contesting in the second phase of the J&K Assembly polls.

    Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Here's what Congress has promised in its manifesto

    The primary contest in this phase is between the BJP and the NC-Congress alliance, with the PDP also competing. The second round of voting will take place on September 25 (Wednesday), followed by the third and final phase on October 1 (Tuesday). Vote counting will take place on October 8 (Saturday). Following a recent delimitation, Jammu and Kashmir now has 90 Assembly seats, 47 in the Kashmir division and 43 in the Jammu division, comprising nine ST and seven SC seats.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024 winning ticket prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales anr

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year anr

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

    Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge snt

    Beef fat, fish oil in Tirupati laddoos: Calls for punishment like 'kumbhipakam', hang till death & more surge

    Recent Stories

    Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here ATG

    'Kadha Innuvare' REVIEW: Is this Biju Menon starrer worth your time? Check here

    Digital Detox: Transform your mental health with key benefits and tips NTI

    Digital Detox: Transform your mental health with key benefits and tips

    cricket Duleep Tophy: Sanju Samson back with a bang, hits century off 95 balls scr

    Duleep Tophy: Sanju Samson back with a bang, hits century off 95 balls

    Borage to Rose: Know these 7 edible flowers and their benefits ATG

    Borage to Rose: Know these 7 edible flowers and their benefits

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH) gcw

    Caught on camera: 23-year-old biker killed after being hit by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon