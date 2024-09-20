J&K Elections 2024: Do you know 20% of candidates in 2nd phase face criminal charges?

At least 20% of candidates in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections face criminal accusations, including murder, rape, and other severe offenses. The Election Commission of India has classified eight seats as red-alert due to the presence of these candidates. The educational qualifications of the candidates are also noticeably poor, with an average education level between the fifth and twelfth grades.

According to affidavits given to the Election Commission of India (ECI), at least 20% of candidates in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections face criminal accusations, including murder, rape, and other severe offences. Those facing criminal accusations include four members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), four members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), two members of Congress, and one member of the National Conference (NC).

Of the 238 candidates standing in the second round of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, 47 face criminal charges. This contains seven candidates suspected of crimes against women, one of them faces rape charges. In addition, 37 applicants face further criminal charges, including three for murder.

The presence of these candidates prompted the ECI to classify eight seats as red-alert. According to ECI criteria, any constituency with three or more candidates facing criminal charges must be considered a red alert. The candidates' educational qualifications are noticeably poor. On average, applicants finished their schooling between the fifth and twelfth grades, with one declaring themselves illiterate.

114 of the applicants are graduates or hold higher degrees, with six having diploma-level education. The age breakdown comprises 84 applicants aged 25 to 40, 105 aged 41 to 60, and 49 aged 61 to 80. Only three female candidates are contesting in the second phase of the J&K Assembly polls.

The primary contest in this phase is between the BJP and the NC-Congress alliance, with the PDP also competing. The second round of voting will take place on September 25 (Wednesday), followed by the third and final phase on October 1 (Tuesday). Vote counting will take place on October 8 (Saturday). Following a recent delimitation, Jammu and Kashmir now has 90 Assembly seats, 47 in the Kashmir division and 43 in the Jammu division, comprising nine ST and seven SC seats.

