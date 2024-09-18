Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Here's what Congress has promised in its manifesto

    The Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir promises welfare initiatives for farmers, women, and youth in its 'Haath Badlega Halaat' manifesto. Key highlights include enhanced financial aid for farmers, comprehensive irrigation coverage, increased health insurance, and a focus on youth employment.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    The Congress party launched its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pledging a range of welfare initiatives for farmers, women, and youth under the slogan 'Haath Badlega Halaat'. Key promises include crop insurance against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apples. The manifesto was presented by AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra. 

    Khera presented proposals to give landless, tenant, and owner farmers an extra Rs 4,000 year in financial help in addition to 99-year leases for landless farmers operating on state land. Through district-level initiatives, a Rs 2,500-crore fund would also be formed to provide complete irrigation coverage throughout Jammu and Kashmir. 

    He said health insurance of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to each family. 

    The Congress spokesman said a minority commission will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. He said the promise made by former prime minister Manmohan Singh with regard to the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits will also be fulfilled.

    Congress promised the youth of the region a one-year jobless benefit of up to Rs 3,500 for those who qualify. Furthermore, the party pledged to release an employment calendar in less than 30 days in order to fill one lakh unfilled government posts.

    Reviving special border recruiting for the police, fire department, and forest protection force is one of the manifesto's promises. Additionally, it pledged to bring back the plan to award unemployed engineer organisations with thirty percent of contracts relating to building activity.

    "We will simplify the verification process for all government jobs, passports and other purposes by making them time-bound and simplified to check undue harassment," the declaration said.
     

