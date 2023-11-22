Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, teacher among 4 employees sacked by govt for terror links

    According to reports, the J&K government terminated these employees from their services under the provisions of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration recently made a significant move by dismissing four employees over suspected connections with terrorist activities. This decisive action targeted individuals holding various government positions: a laboratory assistant, an assistant professor of medicine at SMHS hospital, a police constable, and a teacher.

    According to reports, the J&K government terminated these employees from their services under the provisions of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

    The individuals ousted from their roles include Ab. Salam Rather, employed as a Laboratory Bearer in the Higher Education Department, Farooq Ahmad Mir, serving as a Teacher in the Education Department, Dr. Nisar-Ul-Hassan, who held the position of Assistant Professor in Medicine at SMHS Hospital, and Abdul Majeed Bhat, employed as a Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    The dismissal of these employees reflects the administration's unwavering stance against any potential involvement or association with activities that could compromise national security. Such actions underline the government's commitment to maintaining a robust and secure environment across all sectors, particularly within government institutions.

    This move further emphasizes the stringent measures taken to uphold the integrity and credibility of government offices, ensuring that those employed are not only qualified but also uphold the values of national security and public trust.

