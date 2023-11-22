Nawaz Modi accuses Raymond's Gautam Singhania of assault amid separation announcement

The alleged accusations emerge at the same time as Singhania's announcement of their separation, and reports suggest his intent to take legal steps to protect his family's interests in response to Nawaz's claims.

Amidst their separation, Nawaz Modi, the estranged wife of Raymond's managing director Gautam Singhania, has come forward with allegations of assault against Singhania, several news agencies reported. According to Nawaz, Singhania assaulted her and one of their daughters during an incident she claims occurred on September 9, marking one of three such alleged assaults.

The alleged accusations emerge at the same time as Singhania's announcement of their separation, and reports suggest his intent to take legal steps to protect his family's interests in response to Nawaz's claims.

"In the interest of my two beautiful daughters, I would like to maintain my family's dignity, and I will refrain from offering any comment. Please respect my privacy," Singhania stated in response to the allegations," the report quoted Singhania as saying.

The 58-year-old industrialist and Nawaz Modi, daughter of solicitor Nadar Modi, married in 1999 after an eight-year courtship. Singhania's recent social media posts announced the separation, expressing that he and Nawaz have chosen divergent paths.

Singhania's reported net worth of over Rs 11,000 crore is at the heart of the settlement demands. It is reportedly said that Nawaz has sought 75% of his $1.4 billion net worth for herself and their daughters, Singhania has tentatively agreed, proposing a family trust where he would be the sole managing trustee—a proposition Nawaz finds unacceptable.

