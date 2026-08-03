A Mumbai resident allegedly found a corroded metal pin inside a piece of kaju katli bought from a sweet shop, moments before feeding it to his three-year-old daughter, raising serious food safety concerns.

A shocking food safety incident has come to light from Mumbai after a resident allegedly discovered a corroded metal pin inside a piece of kaju katli purchased from Tewaris at Charni Road. According to reports, the sweet had been bought on July 29 and was meant for the man's three-year-old daughter.

The customer claimed he noticed the metal object just before giving the sweet to the child, preventing what could have turned into a serious accident. He later shared the incident on social media, where it quickly gained attention and sparked concern among netizens.

Scroll to load tweet…

Incident Sparks Food Safety Questions

The alleged discovery has raised fresh questions about hygiene standards and quality control at sweet shops. The customer expressed concern over how such a foreign object could end up inside a sweet and warned that the consequences could have been severe if it had gone unnoticed.

The viral video and photographs shared online have prompted widespread discussion, with many users demanding stricter food safety checks and better quality assurance from food businesses.

Investigation Awaited

As the incident continues to circulate online, many are calling for an inquiry into the matter. Authorities are yet to officially comment on the claim. Meanwhile, consumers are being reminded to carefully inspect packaged and freshly purchased food items before consumption, especially when serving them to children.