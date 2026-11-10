An enraged mob attacked a cleric outside a Jaipur court after he was accused of brainwashing and marrying an 18-year-old madrasa student. Police intervened to save the married father of three, who was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

An enraged mob allegedly attacked a cleric (maulana) outside a Jaipur court on Saturday after he was accused of marrying an 18-year-old madrasa student despite being married and having three children. Police had to step in and battled to save him from the assailants. The accused was brought before a court on Saturday afternoon after being detained by the Jaysinghpura Khor police station on suspicion of breaching public peace, according to the police. After that, the court mandated that he be placed under judicial custody.

However, an irate mob allegedly approached the maulana as he was leaving the court grounds and beat him with punches and kicks in front of police officers. In the end, police were able to remove him from the mob and transport him to safety.

SHO Raghuveer Singh said the accused was a maulana at a madrasa located in the Nai Ki Thadi area, where girls from nearby localities come to study.

Police said the maulana allegedly influenced and brainwashed students while teaching at the madrasa. He is also accused of influencing an 18-year-old student who attended the institution. The girl persisted on marrying the maulana, who was already married and had three children, despite her family's persistent attempts to dissuade her, according to the police. The girl reportedly married him recently without her family's consent.

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The girl's relatives filed a report at the Jaysinghpura Khor police station after discovering the marriage.

Locals protested against the maulana on Saturday by congregating at the police station. Police detained him on suspicion of breaching public peace after the protests.