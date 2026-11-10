Varanasi Municipal Corporation has implemented a strict safety and cleanliness roadmap for the Chhath festival, ensuring adequate water, lighting, and security arrangements at Ganga Ghats for the millions of expected devotees.

Varanasi Corporation Prepares for Chhath Festival

Varanasi Municipal Corporation administration has prepared a complete roadmap for the convenience and safety of the millions of devotees expected to gather at the Ganga Ghats and various places of worship during the upcoming Chhath festival. To avoid any inconvenience during the festival, the corporation has directed strict arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, lighting, and security in all zonal areas of the city. City Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal has designated Additional Municipal Commissioner Durgesh Mishra as the overall nodal officer for this entire arrangement, ensuring timely completion of all tasks.

Cleanliness and Basic Amenities

In view of the influx of devotees during the Chhath festival, the corporation is conducting a special cleanliness drive at all ghats and places of worship. Zonal officers and sanitation officers have been assigned the responsibility to ensure proper cleaning of the ghats, silt removal, and immediate removal of debris and unwanted materials. Instructions have also been given to prevent garbage from accumulating on entry and exit routes and connecting roads to ensure a clean environment for devotees and pilgrims.

Keeping in mind the basic needs of devotees, the Jalkal Department has been directed to provide adequate quantities of clean drinking water and water tankers at all major ghats and places of worship. The Illumination Department is repairing streetlights and high-mast lights along the ghats, access roads, and connecting roads, and ensuring temporary lighting. Additionally, a sufficient number of changing rooms and mobile toilets are being installed for the convenience of women.

Security and Crowd Management

Security arrangements are being given top priority during the festival. Municipal Corporation has directed all concerned officials to assess the depth of water near the Ganga Ghats and other water bodies and identify dangerous spots. Strong barricades and warning signs will be installed at such vulnerable locations to prevent devotees or children from wading into deep water. Veterinary department teams have also been deployed to control stray animals to prevent any disruption.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)