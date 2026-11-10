Delhi has launched its first electric recreational Yamuna River Cruise at Sonia Vihar, promoting eco-friendly tourism and reconnecting residents with the river, as part of a broader vision to boost inland waterways under a Viksit Bharat.

Historic Launch of Delhi's First Yamuna River Cruise

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Marking a historic turning point in the national capital’s relationship with its defining waterway, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially inaugurated Delhi’s first recreational Yamuna River Cruise service today at Sonia Vihar.

Operating along a scenic 6-kilometre round-trip stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, the newly launched 30-seater all-electric vessel promises a clean, quiet, and eco-friendly journey aimed at reconnecting residents and global tourists with the Yamuna's rich heritage.

The high-profile inauguration brought together a powerful coalition of leaders, including Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra, PWD and Irrigation & Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Forest & Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and MP Manoj Tiwari, alongside top central and state officials.

Vision for Viksit Bharat and Waterways

Framed as a major step under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat, the project showcases the expanding potential of India’s inland waterways—designated here as National Waterway-110. Highlighting the strategic shift toward riverfront development, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India's rivers and inland waterways are emerging as important drivers of economic growth, tourism and sustainable connectivity. The launch of Delhi's first recreational cruise service on the Yamuna is another step towards reconnecting people with our rivers and unlocking their immense potential. This launch signals a new wave of river tourism in the city. We are transforming waterways into avenues for tourism, trade and livelihoods while advancing our commitment to cleaner and more efficient mobility. This is an important part of our vision of building a Viksit Bharat.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the project's role in revitalising the urban landscape and restoring the river to public life. “The Yamuna is an integral part of Delhi's history, culture and identity. This recreational cruise service will offer residents and visitors a new way to experience the river while creating fresh opportunities for tourism and local economic activity. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we remain committed to developing Delhi's riverfront as an attractive public destination, with better amenities, sustainable infrastructure and experiences that celebrate the city's heritage,” she said.

Eco-Tourism Hub and Infrastructure

Beyond the electric cruise, the Sonia Vihar–Jagatpur stretch has been transformed into a full-scale eco-tourism hub. A state-of-the-art musical fountain showcases the spiritual legacy of the Yamuna, bringing to life stories of Surya Dev, Yama, and the divine leelas of Shri Krishna—including the legendary Kaliya Daman. The riverfront features a food court, shopping arcade, children’s play areas, and adventure sports setups including rock climbing and a dedicated skating zone. Visitors benefit from floating jetties, illuminated walking pathways, waiting lounges, dedicated restrooms, and dual ticket booking via physical counters and online platforms.

Inland Waterways Growth in India

The Yamuna cruise represents a localised highlight within India’s massive inland logistics and tourism boom over the past decade. Freight movement across National Waterways expanded dramatically from 18 million metric tonnes (2013-14) to 218 million metric tonnes (2025-26). Waterways offer freight transport at ₹1.06 per tonne-kilometre, compared to ₹1.41 by rail and ₹2.28 by road. Overnight river cruise vessels grew from just 5 in 2013-14 to 26 in 2025-26, anchored by historic milestones like the MV Ganga Vilas—the world's longest river cruise (3,200+ km spanning India and Bangladesh).

The project was jointly developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, working in close coordination with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Tourism (DTTDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)