Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reviewed Chhath Puja preparations, confirming 90 of 103 state ghats are safe. He encouraged nationwide participation in the festival, which involves strict rituals dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja Preparations in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Chhath festival for the second consecutive day, stating that 90 out of 103 ghats across the state have been found completely safe for devotees, while the remaining 13 have been identified and marked as dangerous or unsuitable for use.

Choudhary said the district administration was continuously working on the basis of suggestions and feedback received from various people to ensure proper arrangements for the festival. "For the second consecutive day, preparations for the grand Chhath festival were reviewed. The district administration is continuously working on the basis of the suggestions and feedback received from various people. Out of the 103 ghats, 90 have been found to be completely safe. The remaining 13 ghats have been identified and marked, as they are either dangerous or not suitable for use," the Chief Minister said.

He further assured that the district administration and the state government were making all necessary arrangements to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the festival. "The district administration and the entire state government are continuously making proper arrangements to ensure that nobody faces any inconvenience during the Chhath festival," he said.

Appealing to people from other states to visit Bihar and witness the celebrations, Choudhary said Chhath was an integral part of the state's identity and was dedicated to Chhathi Maiya. "We are also appealing to people from other states to visit Bihar and see how we celebrate Chhath. We invite everyone to come and participate in this festival, which is an integral part of Bihar's identity and is dedicated to Chhathi Maiya," he added.

Understanding Chhath Puja Rituals

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.

On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water.

On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. (ANI)