Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has been granted a medical exemption from appearing before the Special Executive Magistrate Court. He was previously arrested by Delhi Police under the BNSS following a protest in New Delhi.

CJP Founder Granted Medical Exemption

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been granted an exemption from appearance on medical grounds before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court for Tuesday only. He was to appear before the SEM Court at Mandir Marg Police Station on Tuesday. SEM Akhilesh Mishra granted an exemption to Abhijeet Dipke after his counsel moved an application seeking exemption on medical grounds. The court granted the same and listed the matter for his appearance on December 2 for his appearance.

Advocate Abhik Chimni appeared for Dipke before the SEM Court. He also sought to supply the documents linked with the case against Dipke. Advocate Prashant Prakash appeared for Delhi police and said that the documents were supplied with the Kalandra (Notice) earlier also. He also submitted that the medical should be verified. The court supplied the documents to the counsel for accused after hearing the submissions.

Background on Arrest

On October 16, Dipke was arrested by Delhi Police under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in a preventive case following the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest held in the national capital on October 16. According to Delhi Police, Dipke and Bora were detained on the evening of October 16 under preventive provisions. Subsequently, action under Sections 126/170 of the BNSS was taken against Dipke, who was arrested and was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court.

Earlier, on October 10, Dipke was detained in a separate preventive case while travelling on a flight. In that case, he was required to execute a bond undertaking to maintain peace for one year.

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