A reckless driving stunt in Rajasthan's Jaipur was reported after a black Mahindra Thar was caught spinning in circles at a busy intersection, completing nearly 10 rounds while putting pedestrians and other road users at serious risk.

A reckless driving stunt in Rajasthan's Jaipur was reported after a black Mahindra Thar was caught spinning in circles at a busy intersection, completing nearly 10 rounds while putting pedestrians and other road users at serious risk. A young man recording a social media reel narrowly escaped being hit by the speeding SUV.

The incident reportedly took place around 5.30 am on Friday at Amrapali Circle in Vaishali Nagar. A video of the dangerous stunt has surfaced on social media, showing the black Thar performing repeated high-speed spins in the middle of the intersection.

A young man standing nearby and filming a reel came dangerously close to the vehicle's path. He narrowly escaped being struck as the SUV continued spinning wildly.

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Vaishali Nagar police took cognisance of the incident after the video went viral and initiated an investigation. SHO Arvind Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the footage had come to their attention and said CCTV recordings from cameras installed at Amrapali Circle were being examined.

Police are also attempting to identify the driver using the vehicle's registration number. Shekhawat said appropriate legal action would be taken once the person behind the wheel was identified.