The Gwalior High Court received a threatening email targeting Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Indore concert. Security has been heightened, and police are investigating while the singer reaffirmed that the show will proceed on November 15.

High Court Receives Threatening Email Over Diljit Dosanjh Concert

The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday received a threatening email on its official email address, following which security arrangements on the court premises have been strengthened. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Robin Jain said the email contained threatening references to an upcoming programme by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Indore, besides mentioning other institutions and individuals.

“An email has been received on the official email address of the High Court, which contains some threatening words regarding the upcoming programme of pop singer Diljit Dosanjh in Indore. It also mentions other institutions and individuals. The teams have been alerted, and all necessary security measures are being taken under the guidance of senior officers," Jain said.

Police Investigation and Coordination Underway

He further said that police teams in Bhopal, Gwalior and Indore were coordinating with each other and that security arrangements had been made for all institutions identified as potentially facing a threat.

“All necessary security arrangements are being made. A separate team is also working to establish who sent the email, where it originated from and which individual was behind it. All aspects of the matter are being investigated, and further details will be shared as soon as we have verified information,” the DSP added.

Diljit Dosanjh Reassures Fans

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15. Amid rumours that his upcoming Indore concert could be cancelled over reported security concerns, Dosanjh on Tuesday went live on Instagram and reassured fans that he would definitely perform in Indore on November 15.

“15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte,” Diljit said.

“Koi jo marzi bole, main 15 tareekh ko zaroor milunga. Aap bas meri baat par vishwas rakho,” he added. (ANI)

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