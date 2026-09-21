A 58-year-old scooter rider tragically lost his life after being hit from behind by a speeding, plate-less black Thar SUV near Jaipur airport. The shocking hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV, showing the driver fleeing the scene. Police are currently reviewing footage to track down the unidentified vehicle and its driver.

A speeding black Thar SUV hit a scooter rider from behind near the airport in the Sanganer area of Jaipur on Saturday around 7 a.m. This was another case of careless driving. A dairy worker named Naval Sharma, who was 58 years old, died in the accident. Now, CCTV video of the whole thing has come to light, showing what happened.

The CCTV tape makes it clear that Naval Sharma is riding his bike slowly. At the same time, a black Thar without a license plate came up behind it quickly and lost control. The Thar went off the road and hit the scooter rider.

The scooter rider suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident. The Thar driver left with the car after the collision, failing to halt at the scene.

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Police opened an inquiry after learning about the event. Police have not yet been able to track down the Thar or identify its driver since it lacked a license plate.

To find the Thar involved in the collision, police are creating a sub-route plan and reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras. Police have opened a case against the unnamed motorist after receiving a complaint from the victim's relatives. In order to locate the escaping Thar and its driver, CCTV video from other surrounding sites is also being reviewed.