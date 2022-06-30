Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details

    According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is observed on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month.

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra will begin on July 1 in Puri, Odisha. Devotees travel from all over the country to participate in the festival at the holy shrine. The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is a joyous occasion.

    According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is observed on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month.
     
    Know the puja date and time of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:
    1) 10:49 am, June 30 - the Dwitiya Tithi will begin 
    2) 01:09 pm, July 1 - the Dwitiya Tithi will conclude

    Know the schedule of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:
    On July 1, Friday, the Rath Yatra (the tradition of visiting the Gundicha temple) begins.

    Hera Panchami (essentially, the first five days when Lord Jagannath, along with residing in Gundicha temple) will be observed on July 5, Tuesday, and Sandhya Darshan on July 8, Friday.

    The Bahuda Yatra (Lord Jagannath's homecoming with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) is scheduled for July 9, Saturday. Sunabesa (the return of Lord Jagannath to his abode) falls on July 10, Sunday. On July 11, Monday, the Aadhar Pana ritual (a special drink offered to the chariots) will take place. On July 12, Tuesday, Neeladri BJ will be commemorated.

    Know the significance of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra:
    Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and their sister, Goddess Subhadra, pay a visit to their aunt's house, the Gundicha temple, about three kilometres away from the Lord Jagannath Puri temple, during this time of year. They return to the main house after spending eight days there.

    Also Read: Puri Jagannath Yatra: Meet the men who make the chariots every year

    Also Read: Lord Jagannath Yatra: Centre moves SC seeking go ahead without public participation

    Also Read: Supreme Court’s ruling on Jagannath Rath Yatra brings tears to eyes of artisans

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, armymen dead, rescued, missing

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, 7 armymen dead, rescue ops on

    Mega construction Puri Jagannath Yatra chariots Meet the men who construct it

    Puri Jagannath Yatra: Meet the men who make the chariots every year

    Fadnavis to plan next course of action says BJP Shinde camp to meet at 9 am top updates gcw

    Eknath lands in Mumbai; Fadnavis to be CM, Shinde his deputy: Reports

    Recent Stories

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new Thor Love and Thunder edition gcw

    Realme GT Neo 3 to introduce new 'Thor Love and Thunder' edition

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights - adt

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 launched in India; know price, key highlights

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars details here gcw

    WhatsApp to soon let user answer video calls with animated avatars

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet - gps

    Watch: US duo set world record for high altitude catch by holding football thrown from 620 feet

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon