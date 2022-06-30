Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is observed on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month.

Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra will begin on July 1 in Puri, Odisha. Devotees travel from all over the country to participate in the festival at the holy shrine. The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is a joyous occasion.

According to the Hindu calendar, this festival is observed on Dwitiya Tithi (second day), Shukla Paksha of the Ashadh month.



Know the puja date and time of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:

1) 10:49 am, June 30 - the Dwitiya Tithi will begin

2) 01:09 pm, July 1 - the Dwitiya Tithi will conclude

Know the schedule of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022:

On July 1, Friday, the Rath Yatra (the tradition of visiting the Gundicha temple) begins.

Hera Panchami (essentially, the first five days when Lord Jagannath, along with residing in Gundicha temple) will be observed on July 5, Tuesday, and Sandhya Darshan on July 8, Friday.

The Bahuda Yatra (Lord Jagannath's homecoming with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra) is scheduled for July 9, Saturday. Sunabesa (the return of Lord Jagannath to his abode) falls on July 10, Sunday. On July 11, Monday, the Aadhar Pana ritual (a special drink offered to the chariots) will take place. On July 12, Tuesday, Neeladri BJ will be commemorated.

Know the significance of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra:

Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and their sister, Goddess Subhadra, pay a visit to their aunt's house, the Gundicha temple, about three kilometres away from the Lord Jagannath Puri temple, during this time of year. They return to the main house after spending eight days there.

Also Read: Puri Jagannath Yatra: Meet the men who make the chariots every year

Also Read: Lord Jagannath Yatra: Centre moves SC seeking go ahead without public participation

Also Read: Supreme Court’s ruling on Jagannath Rath Yatra brings tears to eyes of artisans