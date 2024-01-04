Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    YS Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, joined the Congress party on Thursday. She had arrived in the national capital late on Wednesday. She joined party in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and leader of the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), joined the Congress party in January. Days after the Congress party emerged victorious in the Telangana assembly elections, the YSRTP chairman made a momentous decision.

    Upon arriving at Delhi airport on Wednesday night, Sharmila had hinted at joining the grand old party. When asked by reporters about the development, she said, "Yes, looks like it."

    Previously, in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections, the leader of the YSRTP consistently rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

    Sharmila is the daughter of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
