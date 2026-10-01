An Instagram video has garnered over 7,000 likes, showcasing a man's viral claim that his motorcycle operates on milk instead of petrol, leaving viewers intrigued about its veracity.

An unusual claim by a man that his motorcycle operates on milk instead of petrol has garnered significant attention on Instagram. The assertion, central to a viral video posted by an account on September 30, 2026, explicitly featured the individual claiming his two-wheeler functioned entirely on dairy, rather than traditional fossil fuels.

The video quickly captured public imagination, circulating widely across various social media platforms. It showcased the man explaining, often with a straight face, his unconventional fuel choice, prompting discussions and disbelief among viewers who questioned the very principles of engine mechanics.

Unconventional Fuel Choice Goes Viral

The Instagram post quickly amassed popularity following its release, accumulating an impressive 7,144 likes. Furthermore, the video generated considerable engagement, drawing 458 comments from intrigued users who flooded the section with reactions ranging from awe to outright skepticism. The post, provocatively titled 'Healthy bike', contributed significantly to its rapid spread, as users grappled with the perplexing juxtaposition of a robust vehicle and an seemingly innocuous, nutritious beverage.

Many viewers expressed their astonishment and curiosity regarding the extraordinary claim. The sheer implausibility of a bike running on milk fueled much of the viral discussion, with users tagging friends and debating the veracity of the footage. The peculiar nature of the 'Healthy bike' tag, hinting at some unforeseen benefit or an elaborate hoax, only intensified the mystery and the video's shareability.

Take a look!

How Netizen's Reacted?

One user wrote, “try Gomutra instead, more cheap, more pavitra.” Another user wrote, “Silencer se paneer b niklta hoga.” One more user wrote, “Silencer se ghee niklta he.” While another comment read, “HUMARE YAHAN TO DODH BHI 110 LTR HAI TO FAIDA KYA.”