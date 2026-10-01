Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joined the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ cleanliness drive at Kamla Nehru Ridge under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, inspecting sanitation work and highlighting citizen participation.

Thursday saw a massive cleanliness drive being undertaken in Delhi, as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 drive. The chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, took part in the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' initiative at Kamla Nehru Ridge. Here, she engaged herself in shramdaan and observed the cleanliness and repair work being done.

The initiative revolved around making citizens a part of cleanliness activities and stressing the importance of public participation for maintenance of public areas.

Rekha Gupta Participates in Shramdaan at Kamla Nehru Ridge

Gupta participated in the cleanliness drive along with the sanitation workers and other members. She also made an inspection of the repair and sanitation works going on in the area.

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This programme was a part of the nation-wide one hour shramdaan drive that took place on October 1 under Swachhata Hi Seva 2026.

Thousands Participate in Campaigns throughout Delhi

The cleanliness campaign was not limited to Kamla Nehru Ridge; many thousands participated in the campaign all over Delhi. Citizens and volunteers participated in cleanliness drives at various locations to make the campaign more community-based.

The idea of ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ means that people will spend their one hour for cleaning public places as part of civic responsibility.

Campaign Stresses Importance of Community Participation

It should not be considered a one day campaign that is why Gupta highlighted the need to keep public places clean even after the completion of the organized campaign.

There are several other themes of 2026 campaign which include citizens’ participation, youth involvement, dignity and safety of sanitation workers, and responsible waste management.

Significance of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Terms of Collective Responsibility

Furthermore, this particular activity was undertaken through the program of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan of Delhi. Through this initiative, the significance of a collaborative effort to make the public places cleaner has been brought to notice. It is a common understanding that keeping the public places clean requires a lot of community participation.

This aspect holds relevance for Delhi as it is a highly populous city.