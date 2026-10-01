A Delhi consumer commission has directed Sanjeevani Dairy Farms to refund Rs 170 that remained stuck in a customer's app wallet after he stopped milk deliveries, citing poor quality.

A Delhi consumer commission has directed Sanjeevani Dairy Farms to refund Rs 170 that remained stuck in a customer's app wallet after he stopped milk deliveries, citing poor quality. The dairy has also been ordered to pay 6 percent annual interest on the amount and Rs 2,500 as compensation for mental harassment, agony and litigation expenses.

The order was passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South-West, Delhi, on September 22, 2026.

Why did the customer approach the commission?

According to the commission's order, the complainant, Sarkar, had been using the dairy farm's milk delivery app to receive milk at his home every morning. However, he decided to discontinue the service after allegedly being dissatisfied with the quality of the milk.

His last milk delivery was made on September 24, 2023. At the time he stopped the service, Rs 170 was still lying in his app wallet.

The customer sought a refund from the company on September 29, 2023, but the money was not returned. He also approached the consumer helpline before eventually filing a complaint before the consumer commission.

Despite being served notice, the company did not appear before the commission and was proceeded against ex-parte on July 10, 2024. The complainant subsequently submitted his affidavit along with documents supporting his case.

What did the consumer commission find?

The bench comprising president Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur examined the screenshot of the dairy app and found that the complainant had a wallet balance of Rs 170 when he discontinued the milk service.

The commission also took note of the company's email response, which indicated that customers dissatisfied with the product could receive a refund.

However, despite the customer's request, the amount had not been returned.

“The OP as retained a sum of Rs.170/- of the complainant without any reason. The OP cannot retain the amount of the complainant. The OP was under duty to refund amount once the supply of milk is discontinued,” the commission noted.

Since the company did not contest the complaint, the bench relied on the evidence submitted by the complainant.

“The non-refund of Rs.170/- by the OP tantamounts deficiency in service on the part of OP,” the bench said.

The commission further observed that the company's own response stated that a refund would be provided if a customer was not satisfied with the product. It therefore held that the ₹170 should have been returned once the milk deliveries were discontinued.

What did the consumer commission order?

The commission allowed Sarkar's complaint and directed Sanjeevani Dairy Farms to refund the ₹170 along with 6 percent annual interest, calculated from February 26, 2024, when the complaint was filed, until the amount is actually paid.

The dairy was also ordered to pay Rs 2,500 as compensation for mental harassment, agony and litigation expenses.

“The complaint of the complainant is allowed to the effect that OP shall pay a sum of Rs.170/- alongwith annual interest of 6 percent from date of filing of complaint i.e. 26.02.2024 till its realization. The complainant is entitled for compensation of Rs 2,500/- for mental harassment, agony and litigation expenses,” the bench concluded.

The commission gave the dairy 45 days from the date of receiving the order to comply.

If the company fails to make the payment within the stipulated period, the Rs 2,500 compensation and litigation amount will also attract 6 percent annual interest from the date of the order.