Anant Ambani has reportedly offered to fund the treatment of 23-month-old Vedansh Singh, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 and needs treatment at around Rs 9 crore. Social media influencer Mayuresh Gujar said Ambani stopped his car near Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on September 21 after noticing their campaign banners and offered help.

A fundraising campaign for 23-month-old Vedansh Singh, who is battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, received an unexpected boost after social media influencer Mayuresh Gujar said in a video that Anant Ambani offered to take care of the toddler's treatment expenses. According to Gujar, Ambani stopped his car after noticing the team's posters and banners outside Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on September 21. Video shows Anant Ambani speaking to Gurjar and his team group for around five minutes and offering to cover whatever the treatment would cost, saying, "Sab dekh lenge". Gujar said the team is waiting for confirmation from Ambani's side before the treatment can begin.

Anant Ambani stopped after seeing campaign posters

Gujar has been leading a fundraising campaign for Vedansh along with his team. The group had been appealing to people across Mumbai to help raise money for the child's treatment. In a video shared on Instagram, Gujar described the encounter as the turning point in their campaign.

He said the team had spent almost eight hours outside Lalbaugcha Raja with banners on September 21. Ambani visited the famous Ganesh temple that morning and, according to Gujar, noticed their campaign. Gujar said Ambani stopped his car and asked about the child.

"I explained everything about Vedansh and our mission," Gujar wrote in the post.

According to Gujar, Ambani then told him that he would take care of whatever amount was required for Vedansh's treatment and asked the family to bring the child to their hospital.

The two sides also exchanged contact numbers, Gujar said.

Vedansh needs treatment worth around Rs 9 crore

Vedansh is 23 months old and has been diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a serious genetic condition that affects motor neurons and can cause severe muscle weakness.

The family has been raising funds for treatment estimated to cost around Rs 9 crore.

Gujar and his team had launched an intensive fundraising campaign, using social media and public appeals to reach potential donors.

According to Gujar's post, the campaign raised more than Rs 1.5 crore in 30 days. He said the overall amount collected for Vedansh had crossed Rs 2.21 crore.

The campaign had therefore made significant progress, but remained well short of the estimated treatment cost.

While describing Ambani's reported offer as a major moment, Gujar made it clear that the team was waiting for formal confirmation, adding that they hoped to connect soon and start the treatment.

He also stressed the urgency of the situation, saying Vedansh is now 23 months old and every moment matters.

The family and campaign team are now hoping the proposed assistance can be formally confirmed so that the child's treatment can move ahead.

'Every sleepless night felt worth it'

Gujar said the interaction came after weeks of campaigning and long hours spent trying to get attention for Vedansh's case. "We were literally shivering with happiness," he wrote, describing the moment Ambani stopped to speak to them.

He said the sleepless nights, long days, rain and heat during the campaign suddenly felt worthwhile. The fundraising campaign was built around the hope of bringing more people together to support Vedansh.

Gujar also thanked those who donated, shared and reposted the campaign.

Campaign raises over Rs 2.2 crore

Gujar said the campaign had collected more than Rs 1.5 crore during the 30-day drive, taking the total funds raised for Vedansh to over Rs 2.21 crore.

He described the campaign as an example of what social media and collective public support can achieve.

The influencer said his initiative, Every Home Matters, would continue with the aim of helping other people in need.