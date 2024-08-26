J&K Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's candidate list sparks protest outside party headquarters [WATCH]

Protesters gathered outside the Jammu and Kashmir BJP headquarters on Monday (Aug 26), expressing discontent over the party's initial list of 15 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, released after a previous list of 44 candidates was retracted.

Ladakh: Protestors gathered outside the Jammu and Kashmir BJP headquarters to express their discontent after the party revealed its initial list of 15 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday (Aug 26). This announcement came after the party had previously released a list of 44 candidates, only to retract it shortly thereafter. The new list comprises candidates solely for the first phase of the polls in the Union Territory.

"We are with the BJP ever since we became the voters. Why are they ignoring those workers who have been with the BJP. Omi Khajuria is a known face in Jammu North, but a ticket is being given to a leader who has come from Congress," a party worker said.

"We are protesting the selection of Shyam Lal Sharma, who is unknown in our area, as the candidate. We demand that Omi Khajuriya, a dedicated worker, be given the ticket instead. If not, we will all resign. We believe that those who have worked honestly and tirelessly deserve the opportunity. We have gathered here to express our concerns and seek clarification on this matter."

The original candidate list featured notable names like Syed Wazahat (Anantnag), Gajay Singh Rana (Doda), and Javed Ahmad Qadri (Shopian), among others. Additional candidates included Syed Showkat Gayoor Andrabi (Pampore), Arshid Bhat (Rajpora), Mohd. Rafiq Wani (Anantnag West), and Sushri Shagun Parihar (Kishtwar).

The assembly elections in J&K will take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. Candidates have to file their nomination papers for the first phase until August 27. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 4.

