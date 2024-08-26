Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP withdraws first list of 44 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday withdrew its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday withdrew its first list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. The party announced its intention to amend and release a revised list of candidates just hours after unveiling its first list, which included 15 candidates for the first phase of polling, 10 for the second phase, and 19 for the third phase.

    Notable candidates in the list included Devender Singh Rana for Nagrota, Arvind Gupta for Jammu West, and Yudhvir Sethi for Jammu East. The list also featured candidates for several constituencies in Kashmir, such as Pampore, Shopian, Anantnag West, and Anantnag.

    The Central Election Committee of the BJP convened on Sunday evening to finalize the list. However, the party's decision to withdraw and amend the list indicates a strategic adjustment ahead of the elections.

    Jammu and Kashmir will go to the polls in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for October 4. The 90-member assembly of Jammu and Kashmir will be up for election, with the BJP aiming to strengthen its foothold in the region.

    According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 87.09 lakh eligible voters, including 44.46 lakh male, 42.62 lakh female, and 3.71 lakh first-time voters. With an average of 735 voters per polling station, the logistical arrangements for the election are being closely monitored.

    In the 2014 assembly elections, held when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, the BJP secured 25 seats. This time, the party faces a formidable challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has formed an alliance with the National Conference. The BJP's strategy will be critical in fending off the Congress-National Conference coalition, especially in the Jammu region, which has been a BJP stronghold since 2014.

