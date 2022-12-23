Kamal Haasan, freedom fighter families likely to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow

"Makkal Needhi Maiam (MKM) party president Kamal Haasan, senior Congress leaders and parliamentarians, and families of freedom fighters are expected to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi," according to a party source.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will be joined by Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters, and top leaders in Delhi on Saturday, December 24, 2022, according to a party source.

The president of the Delhi Congress, Anil Chaudhary, said that at least 40,000 to 50,000 yatris are expected to participate in the yatra in Delhi. Currently, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Haryana.

Addressing the MKM office-bearers last week, Haasan had said he had been invited by Rahul Gandhi and would participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24, 2022, in Delhi.



Chaudhary said, "People from different fields will join the yatra that will enter the Badarpur border at 6:00 am. We will then walk towards Ashram via Apollo hospital, and after that, the yatris will have a lunch break and rest for a while. We will resume our yatra at 1:00 pm from Ashram."

The yatra, post-lunch break, will resume and head towards Nizamuddin, then to the India Gate CircleITODelhi Cantt-Darya Ganj before arriving at the Red Fort.

Following that, Rahul Gandhi and some of the yatris will drive to the Rajghat, Veerbhumi, and Shantivan to pay floral tributes.

After a brief break starting Saturday night, the yatra will resume on January 3 from Uttar Pradesh, then to Haryana in the second phase, and finally to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and has since travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. On December 16, 2022, it celebrated its 100th day.

(With inputs from PTI)



