    After Panchamasali lingayats protest, Vokkaligas demand inclusion of three sub-sects in OBC list

    First Published Dec 23, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    Karnataka ministers and BJP legislators belonging to the dominant Vokkaliga community on Friday (December 23) demanded 12 per cent reservation in admission in the state educational institutions and government jobs. Under the leadership of state Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the leaders of the Vokkaliga community submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Along with the call for reservations, the leaders also put forth some other demands for the welfare of the community. It can be seen that the Vokkaliga community members come under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Karnataka.

    Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said, "Today, we submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister to increase our reservation from four per cent to 12 per cent. Though our population is 16 per cent, we want 12 per cent reservation."

    There are many people in the peasant community which is living in abject poverty, Ashoka said, adding that many Vokkaligas lost their land to various development projects and are financially weak. State Health Minister K Sudhakar, the Vokkaliga ministers and MLAs had a meeting under the leadership of Ashoka where it was decided to put forth this demand.

    In Karnataka, Panchamasalis are the traditional voters of the BJP. If the cabinet agrees to their demand, it will be a big boost for the saffron party ahead of the polls.

    Earlier, the government had referred the demand of the Panchamasali community to Karnataka Backward Classes Commission to survey and find out the backwardness of the community. Replying to a question on Panchamasali reservation, Bommai on Wednesday said, a decision would be taken after getting a report from Backward Classes Commission.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
