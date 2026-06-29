A viral social media post has triggered debate after claiming that a 28-year-old IT engineer has never been allowed to drive because his kundli allegedly predicts he could cause a fatal road accident.

A viral social media post has triggered debate after claiming that a 28-year-old IT engineer has never been allowed to drive because his kundli allegedly predicts he could cause a fatal road accident. The story was shared on X by entrepreneur Pritesh Lakhani, who said the engineer, despite being married and a father to a toddler, has never been permitted to learn to drive a car, ride a motorcycle, or even cycle. According to the post, the family has strictly followed the astrological prediction throughout his life.

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Lakhani claimed the engineer's father continues to personally drop him at work every day to ensure he never gets behind the wheel. He said he couldn't resist asking the family what the engineer's horoscope predicted about artificial intelligence, joking that AI poses a much bigger threat to an IT professional's career.

"I met a 28-year-old IT engineer and father to a toddler. He is not allowed to drive any vehicle because his kundli says he might kill someone. His father drops him at the office every day. He has never learned how to ride a bicycle or any type of vehicle. I couldn't resist and asked the uncle what his kundli says about AI," Lakhani wrote on X.

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The post quickly went viral, triggering reactions and reopening the long-standing debate over the influence of astrology on everyday decisions.

Many social media users criticised the family's decision, arguing that preventing an educated adult from learning basic life skills based solely on an astrological prediction is excessive and limits personal independence.

Others, however, defended the family's stance, saying the restrictions stemmed from concern rather than control. Some users noted that certain astrological beliefs associate specific planetary alignments with a heightened risk of serious road accidents, while several shared similar experiences of families making major life decisions based on horoscope readings.