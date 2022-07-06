Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the to-be wife of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann?

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr. Gurpreet Kaur on July 7 in a private ceremony at his Chandigarh home. He has been separated from his last marriage about six years ago. Here's what we know about Dr Kaur.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will marry Dr. Gurpreet Kaur on July 7 in a private ceremony at his Chandigarh home. He has been separated from his last marriage about six years ago. Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, is expected to attend Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremony. The ceremony will only include family members.

According to media sources, Bhagwant Mann's mother and sister organised the Punjab chief minister's marriage to Dr Gurpreet Kaur. Mann's sister and mother both wanted the Punjab chief minister to marry again, and they both chose the bride.

Gurpreet and Bhagwant Mann have known each other for a long time. While there isn't much information available about Gurpreet Kaur, it has been alleged that she used to frequently visit the CM's residence. Bhagwant Mann's future wife is supposed to be a Sikh. The wedding will take place on July 7 in Chandigarh. According to sources, AAP leader Raghav Chaddha has been assigned responsibility for the preparations.

Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur filed for the divorce in 2015. Mann was reportedly unable to dedicate enough time to his family after becoming a political figure, resulting in their divorce. According to a post on Bhagwant Mann's Facebook page, his divorce was not motivated by personal issues, and he chose Punjab over his family. Mann, who is well-known in Parliament for his oratory, wrote a poem on his Facebook page.

On January 18, 2022, he was chosen as the AAP candidate for Chief Minister of Punjab in the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election, based on a public survey in which the AAP claimed that 93% of respondents favoured Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate.