Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run

One of Kerala's most infamous fugitives, Sukumara Kurup has been absconding since 1984. He was charged with the murder of Chacko in order to fake his own death to claim an insurance sum of Rs 8 lakh. Kurup committed the offence with the help of his co-brother, his driver and another friend.

As many as eight fugitives from Kerala, including three wanted terrorists and a woman, are still at large even after years of issuance of red corner notices (RCN) against them by the Interpol.

It is reportedly said that the list also includes two notorious fugitives -- Sukumara Kurup, never nabbed in connection with a murder and Dr Edadi Omana -- who had given the slip to the investigating agencies, and have remained untraceable for several years.

While many of these RCN alerts were issued several years ago, some even decades ago, the international police agencies are yet to nab the accused.

It can be seen that once a Red Corner Notice is issued by the Interpol, the details of the criminals at large are shared with the immigration officers in airports across the world, making it impossible for one to travel from one country to the other.

Sources from CBI spoke to news agency PTI and said, "This division writes to other countries to share the information once the accused' whereabouts are traced by our investigation agencies. However, many countries do not reply or send back the requests with various queries."

He said there are several conditions with regard to exchange of information about fugitives. "So technically, only the paperwork remains and any tangible information is hard to get by from foreign countries," the officer said.

Earlier in Parliament, the government had said RCN is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency/authority on whose request the Notice was issued.

The notice is not a prerequisite and may not necessarily lead to the extradition of a fugitive offender for which there is a separate legal process to be followed. The local police are also in possession of these records and are supposed to track down these criminals.

The Interpol Red Corner notice list has the names from Kerala including that of Mohammed Haneefa (45) in Malappuram, accused of rioting with dangerous weapons and attempts to murder; Sudhin Kumar Sreedharan (56) from Thiruvananthapuram, a murder accused, Sukumaran Sivarama Kurup (74) from Chengannur, Alappuzha, accused of murder and destruction of evidence and Cheriyaveettil Saddique (44) from Kasaragod.

He is accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating. Others named in the list are terror- accused Kochupeedikayil Sabir (42) from Kannur and Chanamparambil Mohammed Bashir (61), Kolanjana Mohammed Rafeeq (34), from Kayyur, Kasaragod, accused of murder and Dr Edadi Omana (69), from Payyannur, Kannur accused of abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence.

According to reports, Chacko was abducted, tortured, poisoned, and strangled to death before his body was burnt inside Kurup's car at Mavelikkara. Police managed to arrest the accomplices of Kurup but could never trace him.

(With inputs from PTI)