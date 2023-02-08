Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run

    One of Kerala's most infamous fugitives, Sukumara Kurup has been absconding since 1984. He was charged with the murder of Chacko in order to fake his own death to claim an insurance sum of Rs 8 lakh. Kurup committed the offence with the help of his co-brother, his driver and another friend.

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    As many as eight fugitives from Kerala, including three wanted terrorists and a woman, are still at large even after years of issuance of red corner notices (RCN) against them by the Interpol.

    It is reportedly said that the list also includes two notorious fugitives -- Sukumara Kurup, never nabbed in connection with a murder and Dr Edadi Omana -- who had given the slip to the investigating agencies, and have remained untraceable for several years.

    Also read: TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

    While many of these RCN alerts were issued several years ago, some even decades ago, the international police agencies are yet to nab the accused.

    It can be seen that once a Red Corner Notice is issued by the Interpol, the details of the criminals at large are shared with the immigration officers in airports across the world, making it impossible for one to travel from one country to the other.

    Sources from CBI spoke to news agency PTI and said, "This division writes to other countries to share the information once the accused' whereabouts are traced by our investigation agencies. However, many countries do not reply or send back the requests with various queries."

    Also read: 'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    He said there are several conditions with regard to exchange of information about fugitives. "So technically, only the paperwork remains and any tangible information is hard to get by from foreign countries," the officer said.

    Earlier in Parliament, the government had said RCN is issued by Interpol and is meant to facilitate quick location and arrest of a person abroad and providing the information to the national agency/authority on whose request the Notice was issued.

    The notice is not a prerequisite and may not necessarily lead to the extradition of a fugitive offender for which there is a separate legal process to be followed. The local police are also in possession of these records and are supposed to track down these criminals.

    Also read: Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    The Interpol Red Corner notice list has the names from Kerala including that of Mohammed Haneefa (45) in Malappuram, accused of rioting with dangerous weapons and attempts to murder; Sudhin Kumar Sreedharan (56) from Thiruvananthapuram, a murder accused, Sukumaran Sivarama Kurup (74) from Chengannur, Alappuzha, accused of murder and destruction of evidence and Cheriyaveettil Saddique (44) from Kasaragod.

    He is accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating. Others named in the list are terror- accused Kochupeedikayil Sabir (42) from Kannur and Chanamparambil Mohammed Bashir (61), Kolanjana Mohammed Rafeeq (34), from Kayyur, Kasaragod, accused of murder and Dr Edadi Omana (69), from Payyannur, Kannur accused of abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence.

    Also read: 'Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

    One of Kerala's most infamous fugitives, Sukumara Kurup has been absconding since 1984. He was charged with the murder of Chacko in order to fake his own death to claim an insurance sum of Rs 8 lakh. Kurup committed the offence with the help of his co-brother, his driver and another friend.

    According to reports, Chacko was abducted, tortured, poisoned, and strangled to death before his body was burnt inside Kurup's car at Mavelikkara. Police managed to arrest the accomplices of Kurup but could never trace him.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Objectionable baseless allegations Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha gcw

    'Objectionable, baseless allegations': Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

    TMC s Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited' AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

    G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das AJR

    'G20 travellers can use UPI for payments at select airports': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    Pune Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad CA, former aide of CM KCR's daughter

    Recent Stories

    Objectionable baseless allegations Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha gcw

    'Objectionable, baseless allegations': Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

    Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural one8 Run in Bengaluru-ayh

    Virat Kohli to flag off inaugural 'one8 Run' in Bengaluru

    Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Salman Khan announces the wrap of the much-awaited Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; know the details

    Communication tech firm Zoom joins layoff spree, axes approx 1,300 jobs - adt

    Communication tech firm Zoom joins layoff spree, axes approx 1,300 jobs

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test preview: India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as Real Test kicks off-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: India eyes summit clash, Australia seeks vengeance as 'Real Test' kicks off

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon