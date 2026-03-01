Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is set to lead the Indian delegation at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. He will inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion, address key GSMA sessions, and hold bilateral meetings to promote India's digital leadership.

Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, is set to lead the Indian delegation at the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from March 2 to 5. During the event, the Minister will inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion, unveil the IMC 2026 Curtain Raiser, address the GSMA Ministerial Program on "Breaking the Cost Barrier," and participate in high-level bilaterals and strategic industry interactions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Addresses at GSMA Ministerial Program

According to the Ministry of Communications, the union minister is scheduled to deliver an address in the GSMA Ministerial program at the Main Stage Session titled "Built for What's Next," where global leaders will deliberate on future-ready digital infrastructure and emerging technology frameworks. He will also deliver the Closing Keynote Session on "Breaking the Cost Barrier" at the GSMA Ministerial Stage, focusing on affordable, inclusive, and scalable digital connectivity models for the world.

High-Level Engagements and Partnerships

As part of his engagements, Scindia will interact with global CEOs at a CEO dinner hosted by India, underlining India's commitment to collaborative innovation and trusted partnerships.

The union minister will also have focused booth visits and technology demonstrations at leading global and Indian companies.

In addition, the union minister will visit the booth of Tejas Networks for the launch of the T31600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform, marking a significant milestone in India's advanced telecom product development.

Scindia will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with various stakeholders from the telecom sector to explore cooperation in universal meaningful connectivity and resilient communication infrastructure.

Strengthening India's Global Digital Stature

The Minister's participation at MWC 2026 underscores India's growing stature as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem. Through strategic engagements with governments, industry leaders and technology innovators, the visit aims to deepen international partnerships, attract investment and strengthen India's role in shaping secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital networks worldwide. (ANI)