Amid Middle East airspace closures, IndiGo issued a travel advisory assuring passenger safety and offering refunds. The airline will contact affected flyers. Akasa Air suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, and others until March 2.

IndiGo on Sunday issued a travel advisory assuring passengers of its commitment to safety after most of the countries in the Middle East closed their airspace in view of the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

IndiGo stated that the passengers will be communicated directly through their contact details in case the flight operating over the Middle Eastern airspace is affected. It further asked the passengers to explore alternative options or claim a refund, in case of major inconvenience, from the airlines' website.

Airline's Commitment to Safety

The airlines, in their travel advisory, affirmed their commitment to operating responsibly and ensuring the well-being of their crew and customers. "As part of our ongoing commitment to operating responsibly and with foresight, we continue to take measured and responsible decisions across select international sectors. We recognise that evolving developments in Middle Eastern airspace may prompt questions about travel plans. Please rest assured that our approach remains calm, considered, and guided solely by the well-being of our customers and crew. We are here to support you with flexibility and clear communication throughout," the advisory read.

"In the event your booking or a flight operating over this airspace is affected, updates will be communicated directly through the contact details provided during booking and web check-in. You may also explore alternate travel options or claim a refund of your booking via goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the airlines stated.

Akasa Air Suspends Flights

Meanwhile, Akasa Air said it has suspended flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh until March 2, citing safety concerns amid the evolving situation in the Middle East. "As part of our continued commitment to safety and responsible operations, we are taking measured decisions across select international sectors in view of the evolving situation in the Middle East. As shared earlier, Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have been suspended until March 02, 2026," an official statement read.

Passenger Assistance and Options

Akasa Air said passengers with bookings impacted until March 7 can opt for a full refund or reschedule at no extra charge, adding that its teams are contacting affected travellers for assistance. "Passengers with impacted bookings until March 7, 2026, may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional charge. Our teams are actively reaching out to assist affected passengers using the contact details provided at the time of booking or web check-in," it further read.

"We encourage passengers to check their flight status on bit.ly/qpfltsts prior to proceeding to the airport. For immediate assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre at +91 9606112131. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. We appreciate your continued trust and understanding," it added.

Geopolitical Tensions Trigger Cancellations

This comes amid escalating war tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran; as a result of which several Gulf nations have closed their airspace, triggering widespread flight cancellations. Flights operating to and from Gulf destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia were cancelled. (ANI)