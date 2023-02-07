Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars': BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations

    Bhartiya Janata Party refuted claims levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his speech in the Lok Sabha regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged proximity with businessman Gautam Adani.

    Entire Congress ecosystem based on twin corrupt pillars: BJP to Rahul Gandhi over Adani allegations
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani in parliament on Tuesday, February 7, after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, the Bharatiya Janata Party hits back, saying the Congress was involved in 'big scams' that 'tarnished' the country's image.

    BJP senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of making baseless, shameless, and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi linked the massive rise in business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government's coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.

    "Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless, and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Modi," said Prasad. "The Congress and its leaders were involved in all those big scams that tarnished India's image," Prasad continued.

    The BJP minister mentioned National Herald and AgustaWestland cases to attack the Gandhi family. "It's time to revive the memory of Rahul Gandhi on corruption." 

    Prasad alleged that Rahul Gandhi, his mother, Sonia Gandhi and her son-in-law Robert Vadra 'are on bail.' Additionally, he said that the Congress party is based on the twin pillars of corruption and protection for the corrupt.

    "The entire Congress ecosystem is based on the twin corrupt pillars of deals and commissions. Rahul Gandhi and his family have a history of corruption and protecting the corrupt," said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Adani row, unemployment in Parliament

    Also Read: Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    Also Read: 'Mitr Kaal' Budget shows PM doesn't care: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
