Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday joined hundreds of yoga lovers at the beautiful Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhati to mark the 12th International Yoga Day. The program centred around this year’s topic, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Yoga enthusiasts turned up in large numbers to practise yoga and spread the message of wellness. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the 12th International Yoga Day festivities at Neeli Jheel in Asola Bhati. The program was conducted in accordance with this year's global theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing,” highlighting the significance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and holistic health.

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Among the dignitaries who accompanied the Chief Minister were Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar. Senior government officials and community members were also present.

While speaking to the gathering, Rekha Gupta stressed the importance of yoga in today's lifestyle. She said that daily yoga practice may help an individual stay physically fit, reduce stress, and enhance overall quality of life. “Yoga is not just an exercise; it is a way to get mental balance and inner peace,” she stated.

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The scenic landscape of Neeli Jheel was the perfect setting for the mass yoga practice, with people of all ages gathering to honour India’s traditional healing practices. The program also focused on spreading awareness of the benefits of practising yoga regularly.

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The Chief Minister said that by promoting yoga among the people of Delhi, a healthier, more energetic, and more conscious Delhi can be built. She advised them to include yoga into their daily routine for improved physical and emotional health.

International Yoga Day, held annually on June 21, is gaining global prominence as a movement promoting health, mindfulness and sustainable living. The involvement of the Delhi government highlights its dedication towards promoting wellness activities and developing a healthy community.