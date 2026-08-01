Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, leaving 102 roads blocked, 11 power transformers non-functional, and 28 water supply schemes affected. Mandi is the worst-hit district with 43 roads closed. Restoration work is ongoing.

Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with 102 roads remaining blocked, 11 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service, and 28 water supply schemes affected across the state, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Impact on Infrastructure

The latest SEOC status report issued at 6:00 PM showed an improvement in the road network compared with earlier in the day, when 128 roads had been reported blocked, as restoration teams worked to clear landslide-hit stretches and restore essential services.

District-Wise Breakdown

Among the districts, Mandi remained the worst affected with 43 roads closed, followed by Kullu (33), Shimla (11), Chamba (8), Sirmaur (4) and Una (3). Power supply disruptions were limited to 11 distribution transformers, including five in Shimla, four in Mandi, and two in Chamba, while repair teams continued restoration work. Drinking water supply was also affected, with 28 water supply schemes remaining non-functional. Chamba accounted for the highest number at 12 schemes, followed by Shimla (9), Sirmaur (6) and Mandi (1).

National Highways Open, Caution Advised

Officials said all National Highways in the state remained open to traffic, providing relief despite widespread disruptions on several link roads caused by heavy rainfall and landslides. Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling in vulnerable areas as restoration work continues and monsoon conditions persist across the state.