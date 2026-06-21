Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, marked International Day of Yoga 2026 with a mass session for over 500 people under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing.' A special yoga event was also organised onboard a tug vessel for officials.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, observed International Day of Yoga 2026 in Gandhidham on Sunday under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, along with senior officials, employees, CISF personnel and more than 500 participants, took part in a mass yoga session organised at the SVP Auditorium in Gopalpuri.

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The programme was held as part of the nationwide observance of International Yoga Day and focused on promoting wellness, harmony and healthy living. Participants performed yoga exercises while reaffirming their commitment towards a healthier and more mindful future. The event was organised around the message of "One Earth, One Health, One Harmony," highlighting the importance of collective well-being and a balanced lifestyle.

As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, DPA had also organised a special yoga session onboard a tug vessel. Officials of the port authority and members of the Women Employees Group participated in the programme, which was held in line with this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India's proposal in 2015 to observe June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, celebrations have expanded worldwide.

DPA Kandla Reports Strong Cargo Growth

Earlier this month, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, handled 133 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) vessels and 2.61 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25 per cent Year-on-Year growth in LPG cargo handling for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Sharing an X post, the Deendayal Port Authority said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kandla Port continued to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem. "Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla continues to strengthen India's maritime and energy logistics ecosystem. In FY 2025-26, DPA Kandla handled 133 LPG vessels and 2.61 MMT of LPG cargo, registering an impressive 25% Year-on-Year growth; a testament to operational excellence, efficiency and customer-centric growth," the post read. (ANI)