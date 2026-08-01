The DMK has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking immediate directions to Karnataka to release Cauvery water as per the 2018 judgment. The party demands compliance with CWMA orders to save the stressed Kuruvai crop in the Cauvery delta.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has moved the Supreme Court seeking immediate directions to the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the apex court's February 16, 2018 judgment and the orders passed by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The application has been filed through Advocate Anuradha Arputham and settled by Senior Advocate P. Wilson. The application has been filed by A.K.S. Vijayan, Secretary of the DMK's Farmers Wing (Vivasayigal Ani), in the pending Cauvery water dispute. The party has also sought to implead itself and the Cauvery Water Management Authority as parties to the proceedings.

Details of the Plea

The plea seeks a direction to Karnataka to comply with the CWRC's July 28 direction, which was affirmed by the CWMA on July 30, by ensuring a flow of 3,500 cusecs per day at Biligundlu for 15 days. It has also sought directions to make good the shortfall in releases from July 29 onwards and clear the accumulated backlog of about 9.46 TMC by releasing around 7,000 cusecs per day over a period of 15 days on a distress-sharing basis. It has further sought a direction to the CWMA to monitor daily releases from Karnataka's reservoirs and submit compliance reports to the Supreme Court.

Karnataka's Alleged Non-Compliance

According to the application, the Karnataka government has failed to comply with the binding directions issued by the statutory authorities constituted under the Cauvery Water Management Scheme, 2018, despite the Supreme Court's 2018 judgment governing inter-State sharing of Cauvery waters.

Impact on Tamil Nadu Farmers

The plea states that the non-release of water has left the Kuruvai crop in the Cauvery delta under severe stress and threatens the livelihood of millions of farmers and agricultural labourers dependent on irrigation from the Mettur reservoir.

Urgent Appeal for SC Intervention

The application also contends that despite the CWMA rejecting Karnataka's request to defer the release and reiterating the direction to release 3,500 cusecs per day, the State has not complied with the order. It urges the Supreme Court to intervene to secure implementation of its judgment and the directions issued by the statutory authorities. (ANI)