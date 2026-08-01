DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water dispute, a demand earlier made by MK Stalin. He said the issue needs a collective approach for irrigation and drinking water.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Saturday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to convene an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water-sharing issue, saying the matter concerns the entire state and requires a collective approach.

DMK Slams TN Govt's Inaction

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said DMK president MK Stalin had earlier demanded an all-party meeting to discuss the issue and formulate a common strategy. "The first demand made by our leader, MK Stalin, was that an all-party meeting should be convened on this issue. Now, Karnataka has announced that it will hold an all-party meeting, but Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has not called one so far," Elangovan said.

He said the Cauvery dispute was a matter affecting all the people of Tamil Nadu and that the state government should seek suggestions from all political parties. "This issue is a common concern for the people of Tamil Nadu. The government can seek the opinion of all parties and come up with a solution. If the Chief Minister does not want to do that, it means he is not interested in the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," he alleged.

Elangovan further alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had not adequately pursued the matter before the concerned authorities. "If the Chief Minister convenes an all-party meeting, he will receive suggestions on how to approach the issue. This is not only about irrigation but also about ensuring drinking water for the people," he added.

About the Cauvery Dispute

The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict involving Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu being the principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the waters of the Cauvery River should be shared, particularly during years of low rainfall. (ANI)