Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated that climate change is a serious global challenge. Speaking at the Van Mahotsav in Udaipur, he called for making tree plantation a mass movement, citing PM Modi's initiatives and the state's 'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday stated that the entire world is currently facing the serious challenge of climate change. He noted that rising sea levels, steadily increasing temperatures, polluted air, contaminated water, and rapidly declining biodiversity pose a grave threat to the future of coming generations. In such a scenario, transforming tree plantation and forest conservation into a mass movement is the need of the hour.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the state-level Van Mahotsav (Forest Festival) held at the Dudh-Talai forest area in Udaipur. He remarked that forests are the foundation of human life and that environmental conservation is the shared responsibility of every citizen. To ensure a secure future for coming generations, tree plantation and forest conservation must be turned into a mass movement, according to a release.

Central Initiatives Inspire State Action

He mentioned that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day, has heightened public awareness regarding the environment. This campaign symbolises not only a commitment to the environment but also a sense of reverence and dedication towards mothers.

He added that initiatives such as the Nagar Van Yojana (City Forest Scheme), CAMPA Fund, Green India Mission, and the National Afforestation Programme have given new momentum to environmental conservation in the country. The Prime Minister has also been honoured with the 'UN Champions of the Earth' award for his environmental conservation initiatives.

'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan' Goals

The Chief Minister stated that the state government launched 'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan' drawing inspiration from these initiatives of the Central Government. This campaign is working towards making the state greener and more prosperous. He mentioned that a target has been set to plant 50 crore saplings over five years, with approximately 20 crore saplings already planted in about two years. A target of planting 10 crore saplings has been set for this monsoon season as well, the release said.

He noted that to ensure the protection and continuous monitoring of the planted saplings until they mature into trees, geo-tagging is being implemented, alongside regular care provided through 'Van Mitras' (Forest Friends) and 'Vriksh Mitras' (Tree Friends). He added that 'Namo Nurseries' are being developed at every district headquarters, and 'Namo Vans' (Namo Forests) at the Panchayat Samiti level. These initiatives are expanding green cover in rural areas, and rural communities are actively participating in environmental conservation.

A Tradition of Environmental Conservation

The Chief Minister remarked that Rajasthan holds traditions and examples of environmental conservation that are unparalleled elsewhere in the world. Amrita Devi, along with her three daughters and 363 others, sacrificed their lives to save trees--an example of environmental and tree conservation unmatched in world history.

Citing the Skanda Purana, he mentioned that one stepwell is equal to ten wells, one pond is equal to ten stepwells, one son is equal to ten ponds, and one tree is equal to ten sons. In Indian culture, nature has always been revered; there is a long-standing tradition of regarding the Earth as a mother, rivers as goddesses, and trees as divine. He stated that trees such as Peepal, Ashoka, Mango, and Bilva, along with festivals like Hariyali Teej, Basant Panchami, and Mahashivratri, symbolise our faith in and sensitivity towards nature and the environment, the release said.

Societal Shift Towards a Greener Future

The Chief Minister observed a welcome shift in society, noting that people are now making tree plantation a tradition on occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries, memorial days, and other special events. This shift indicates that tree plantation is evolving from a mere government program into a social ethos.

He remarked that when we plant a sapling, we are not simply planting a tree; rather, we are safeguarding the breath, environment, and future of generations to come. He urged the people of the state to actively participate in environmental conservation and the 'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan' initiative by planting as many trees as possible during this monsoon season under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) campaign.

New Sandalwood Forest Project and Livelihood Support

According to a release, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Sandalwood Forest Project--valued at Rs 33 crore--in the Dudh-Talai forest range by planting a sandalwood sapling. He stated that this project would provide a new direction for rural livelihoods, biodiversity conservation, and the green economy, alongside environmental protection. In the first phase, four sandalwood forests will be developed across Udaipur, Sirohi, Banswara, and Pratapgarh, serving as an exemplary model for the entire country in the future.

During the event, the Chief Minister symbolically handed over livelihood incentive cheques totaling Rs 6 crore to 600 self-help groups across 13 districts under the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project. Prior to this, he viewed an exhibition showcasing sandalwood trees, forest produce, and the 'Panch Gaurav' (Five Glories), and observed the drone seeding process. (ANI)