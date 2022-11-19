Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Trade Fair 2022: From ticket price to timings & other details you need to know

    International trade fair 2022: You can buy tickets at 67 Delhi Metro stations. IITF tickets for both business days as well as general days can be purchased from customer care centres of these 67 metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm on all days.

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    The general public will be able to visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Pragati Maidan in Delhi starting on Saturday, according to a formal announcement. The first five days of the trade show, starting on November 14, were only available to professionals. The major event is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), a division of the commerce ministry. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 26 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 27.

    On weekdays, the ticket costs Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children. The cost of a ticket is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for kids on weekends and holidays. Seniors and those with special needs don't need tickets to enter the fair.

    In order to prevent any inconveniences, the organisation recommended the general public to cooperate and organise their visit by purchasing tickets in advance from their starting Metro stations and online through ITPO's website.

    Except for the Supreme Court Metro Station, tickets are also available at 67 specific Metro stations. Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station are just a few of the stations where tickets will be sold. It said that IITF tickets will not be sold at the Supreme Court metro station. Pragati Maidan is right close to this station.

    There is no sale of entry tickets at Pragati Maidan gates, it added. Entry of visitors will be facilitated only through Gate No 4 (on Bhairon Road) and Gate No 10. 

    During the 14-day event at the Pragati Maidan, some 2,500 local and international exhibitors from a number of nations—including the UK and the UAE—will present their goods. This year, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the "focus states," while Bihar, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are the "partner states," according to the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), a division of the commerce ministry.

    The massive event, which is organised by the ITPO, was first staged in 1979. 2020 saw no fair because of the COVID-19 epidemic. It has only happened twice before that the fair had not been planned. It occurred for the first time in 1980.

