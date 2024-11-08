Intel brings back free coffee to boost employees' morale amid massive cost-cutting efforts

In a bid to revive employees' morale and workplace culture, Intel is reintroducing free coffee and tea at its offices, a perk that was suspended last year as part of sweeping budget cuts.

In a bid to revive employees' morale and workplace culture, Intel is reintroducing free coffee and tea at its offices, a perk that was suspended last year as part of sweeping budget cuts. This move, reported by The Oregonian, comes amid Intel’s efforts to trim $10 billion from its annual expenses. Employees were informed last week about the return of free beverages, a small but welcome gesture in the midst of ongoing financial challenges.

In an internal messaging forum Circuity, Intel wrote, "Although Intel still faces cost challenges, we understand that small comforts play a significant role in our daily routines," the message read. "We know this is a small step, but we hope it is a meaningful one in supporting our workplace culture."

The announcement was further discussed in an all-company meeting, where Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi revealed that Intel had been spending approximately $100 million annually on free and discounted food and drinks. "Until we get into a better financial health position, we need to be suspending those," she explained, according to the meeting details reviewed by The Oregonian.

Other suspended benefits, including complimentary fruits, will remain paused.

Intel job cuts

This perk restoration comes at a turbulent time for Intel, as the tech giant also announced plans to cut over 15,000 jobs worldwide. CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined these layoffs in August, aiming to streamline operations and bolster Intel's competitive edge in the semiconductor market, where challenges have intensified. Employees were informed of further cuts, such as reduced reimbursements for internet, phone, and commuting expenses.

In the past few months, Intel has already implemented layoffs impacting more than 2,000 roles across various US locations. An Intel spokesperson stated that these decisions were essential to create "a leaner, simpler, and more agile company" poised for sustainable growth in the long run.

