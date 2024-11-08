'One loser writes to another': Rahul Gandhi trolled for lauding Kamala Harris after US presidential loss

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has come under a wave of online criticism for a congratulatory letter he sent to outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris following her loss to former President Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has come under a wave of online criticism for a congratulatory letter he sent to outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris following her loss to former President Donald Trump in the US presidential elections. Social media users were quick to seize upon the exchange, branding it a conversation of "one loser writing to another loser."

In the letter dated November 7, Gandhi expressed admiration for Harris's "spirited presidential campaign" and praised her for her "unifying message of hope," which he said "will continue to inspire many."

He further emphasised the deepened ties between India and the United States under the Biden administration and lauded Harris for her role in strengthening the nations' shared commitment to democratic values.

"I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many," Gandhi said in his letter to Harris.

"Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered," Gandhi added.

"I wish you the very best on your future endeavours," he concluded.

However, critics quickly took to social media to label the correspondence as ironic, highlighting the electoral setbacks both politicians have faced. Following the 2024 general elections in India earlier this year, the Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance secured a win over the Congress-led INDIA alliance. Official results showed the NDA won 294 seats, more than the 272 seats needed to secure a majority.

In the recently concluded US Presidential Elections, Donald Trump make a stunning political comeback by winning 295 electoral votes in comparison to Kamala Harris' 226 electoral votes.

"One loser writes to another loser," said several social media users in response to Rahul Gandhi's letter to Kamala Harris.

Another user remarked, "They are both same calibre. His writing to her therefore is understandable."

A third user quipped, "One flop consoling another flop."

Here's a look at some of the reactions on social media platform X:

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Donald Trump on his election as 47th US President

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Donald Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States. “The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future,” he wrote.

Gandhi said India and the US share a historic friendship rooted in their commitment to democratic values. “Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both, Indians and Americans,” he wrote.

“I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America,” read the letter.

