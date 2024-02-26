Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers' tractor march set to snarl traffic at Delhi-Noida border today; check details

    To manage the expected traffic disruptions, the Noida Police has outlined specific measures in their traffic advisory. Commuters traveling from Chilla border to Delhi are advised to use the Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15.

    Farmers tractor march set to snarl traffic at Delhi-Noida border today; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    As the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) gear up for a planned tractor march, the Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory cautioning commuters about potential disruptions and diversions in the Delhi-Noida border area.

    The BKU intends to organize the tractor march along the Yamuna Expressway, covering the stretch from Mehndipur in Rabupura to Falaida. In anticipation of the event, the police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 144 and stationed additional personnel at critical entry and exit points of Delhi and Noida. The proposed route includes the Yamuna Expressway, Luharli Toll Plaza, and Mahamaya Flyover.

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply

    To manage the expected traffic disruptions, the Noida Police has outlined specific measures in their traffic advisory. Commuters traveling from Chilla border to Delhi are advised to use the Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15.

    Those approaching from the DND border can opt for the elevated route via the Film City flyover in Sector 18. For vehicles originating from Kalindi border, the recommended route is through Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37. The advisory suggests alternative routes for commuters using Yamuna Expressway, emphasizing the use of the metro to minimize inconvenience.

    Simultaneously, the SKM has declared today as 'Quit WTO Day,' urging the Centre to exert pressure on developed nations to exclude agriculture from World Trade Organization discussions.

    PM Modi takes plunge: Performs underwater puja in Dwarka's submerged realm; See pics

    This move comes amid the farmers' decision to temporarily halt their proposed march towards the national capital, leading to the lifting of portions of barriers at the Singhu and Tikri borders by the Delhi police yesterday.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply AJR

    PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award; Here's how to apply

    Karnataka: Tragic accident claims life of 7-year-old girl at Male Mahadeshwara hill

    Karnataka: Tragic accident claims life of 7-year-old girl at Male Mahadeshwara hill

    WATCH Viral video shows goods train without loco pilot, halted in Punjab AJR

    WATCH: Viral video shows goods train without loco pilot, halted in Punjab

    PM Modi takes plunge: Performs underwater puja in Dwarka's submerged realm; See pics AJR

    PM Modi takes plunge: Performs underwater puja in Dwarka's submerged realm; See pics

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations rkn

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

    Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much RBA

    'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

    kerala news live 26 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea RKK EAI

    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon