A Nashik astrologer was arrested for allegedly raping multiple women. Police found hidden camera footage of 58 victims. An SIT probe is underway as shocking details of abuse and influence emerge.

Mumbai: Police in Maharashtra's Nashik have arrested an influential astrologer for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman multiple times. But as the investigation unfolded, shocking details about this so-called 'godman' came to light. The police realised he hadn't just assaulted one woman. They found a hidden camera in his room and a pen drive containing videos of him sexually assaulting 58 different women.

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The Accused is 67-Year-Old Ashok Kharat

The police have identified the accused astrologer as 67-year-old Ashok Kharat. He was reportedly so influential that politicians from Maharashtra all the way to Delhi would come to him seeking solutions. According to the 35-year-old woman's complaint, the accused drugged and hypnotised her. She has accused him of misusing her trust and sexually assaulting her. As the police started digging deeper, they found that he had a long list of victims.

Hypnotised and Raped Women

According to the FIR filed by the police, Ashok Kharat is a retired Merchant Navy officer who used to call himself 'Captain'. He would promise to solve a woman's personal problems and call her to his office. Once she arrived, he would allegedly give her a drugged substance and hypnotise her. The police said he would then threaten to kill the woman's husband or use black magic on her, creating fear to rape her.

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Secret CCTV in the Office

The investigation revealed that the accused had installed a secret CCTV camera in his office. The police seized a pen drive from his office which contained explicit videos of 58 different women. Following this, the Maharashtra state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute to investigate the case. The Nashik Crime Branch is now thoroughly examining all the videos and documents seized from the accused.

Political Connections from Maharashtra to Delhi

The accused astrologer ran an office named 'Okas Property Dealers and Developers' in Nashik's posh Canada Corner area. However, it is alleged that his business was not real estate, but crime. Ashok Kharat was a very influential figure in society, and many believed he had divine powers. He had connections with politicians from Maharashtra to Delhi. In Mirgaon, Maharashtra, he owned the Ishanyeshwar temple and a grand ashram, where prominent and influential people frequently visited him.

Kharat, who was also the president of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Devasthanam Trust in Nashik's Sinnar, presented himself as a spiritual guide to top politicians, celebrities, and businessmen.

The Dramatic Story of How the Fake Astrologer Was Caught

The police arrested the accused in a dramatic secret operation at his farmhouse in Nashik. Under the cover of darkness, the police team created a commotion outside his house, shouting "Thief, thief!" to create confusion and panic. Using this chaos as a distraction, the team stormed into Kharat's house. Before he could even understand what was happening, the police arrested him right from his bedroom. During the raid, they seized one pistol, live cartridges, and several used cartridges from his farmhouse.

The police also conducted an intense search at the temple and ashram in Mirgaon, where they found several suspicious documents. Additionally, they said that many properties he owns across Maharashtra are now under investigation. The case has also stirred up a political storm in Maharashtra. It is said that many politicians had previously visited this astrologer. Sushma Andhare from Uddhav Thackeray's party commented, "Should we be washing the feet of those who exploit women? We demand that the Deputy Chief Minister take note of this behaviour."

Also read: Karnataka: Man Arrested in Mangaluru for Alleged Sexual Assault of Minor Boy; Case Filed Under POCSO