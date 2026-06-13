IRCTC’s New Website Is Here! 5 Big Upgrades Set to Transform Train Ticket Booking
The IRCTC website is getting a major makeover! Say goodbye to annoying CAPTCHAs because booking tickets is about to get much faster. You can now compare fares across different days and even pick your favourite seat.
Big changes coming to IRCTC!
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a brand-new website launching by July 15. The update promises no more CAPTCHAs, faster searches, multi-language support, and a seat map to pick your preferred spot. You can also compare fares to find the cheapest travel dates.
Find the cheapest travel dates
The new website will let you compare fares for multiple days at once. This makes it super easy to find the most budget-friendly day for your journey. Plus, you can see the seat map while booking to choose your seat.
No more annoying CAPTCHAs!
Finally, no more struggling with those complex alphanumeric codes. The new system removes the visual CAPTCHA, which means you can book your tickets much faster without any hassle.
Booking capacity gets a huge boost
The booking speed is set to increase dramatically. The new system can handle over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute, a massive jump from the previous capacity of 32,000 tickets per minute.
Search for trains in a flash
Finding your train will be quicker than ever. The new system is powerful enough to handle more than 40 lakh searches every single minute, reducing wait times.
New features for every user
The website will now be available in multiple languages. This is a great move to help passengers from different parts of India use the platform with ease.
Smart booking, smarter travel
You can now easily compare fares across several days. This feature helps you quickly spot the cheapest day to book your train tickets.
Faster, smarter, and modern
This major upgrade marks the beginning of a new, modern era for Indian Railways' digital services, making travel planning easier for everyone.
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