The Central Government has taken control of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi by posting a possession notice. The move comes amid a legal battle with the Indian Polo Association (IPA), whose appeal to stay an eviction order was declined by the court.

The Central Government has taken possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground in Delhi's Race Course area, formally asserting its control over the property by displaying a notice declaring the land to be government property and warning against any unauthorised occupation or encroachment.

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Legal Battle Over Possession

The notice, put up by the Land & Development Office (L&DO), states that the land belongs to the Government of India and cautions that any unauthorised occupation, encroachment, construction activity or other illegal use of the premises would attract action under applicable laws. The development comes in the midst of an ongoing dispute between the Union Government and the Indian Polo Association (IPA) over possession of the multi-acre ground. The IPA had challenged an eviction order dated May 20, 2026, directing it to vacate the premises.

High Court Proceedings

Earlier, the association had also approached the Delhi High Court against the eviction action. During proceedings before the Delhi High Court, the Centre, through its Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, defended its decision, submitting that the land was required for public and defence purposes. It argued that there was limited land available in central Delhi and that important governmental and defence-related functions needed to be carried out in the area.

Appellate Court Declines Stay

On June 12, Vacation Judge Dhirendra Rana of the Patiala House Courts heard an appeal filed by the Indian Polo Association under Section 9 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, seeking a stay on the execution of the eviction order. The association was represented by Senior Advocate Akshay Makhija, along with Major Nirvikar Singh, Advocates.

The Union of India was represented by Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, who argued that no case for stay has been made out in the appeal and no lease subsists. He also argued that an incorrect submission was made before the High Court regarding the pendency of the stay application and no such application is pending.

The court noted that the eviction order had been passed on May 20 and that the present appeal was filed on June 3. It further recorded that neither the appellate court nor the Delhi High Court had granted any interim stay on the execution of the eviction order.

Referring to the proceedings before the Delhi High Court, the court observed that the High Court had disposed of the IPA's writ petition on June 8 and had not granted any ad-interim protection against eviction. The High Court had instead left it to the appellate court to decide the stay application while observing that there was no imminent execution of the eviction order until June 12.

Vacation Judge Rana declined to stay the execution of the eviction order, observing that similar relief had already been declined by the Principal District & Sessions Judge and that no interim protection had been granted by the Delhi High Court. In view of judicial discipline and propriety, the court said it was not inclined to stay the execution of the eviction order, even until the next date of hearing. The court directed the Union of India to file its reply to the appeal and the stay application and listed the matter for further hearing on June 17, 2026.

Centre Acts After Court Refuses Relief

The Centre's move to place a possession notice at the Jaipur Polo Ground comes after the refusal of interim relief, signalling that it has proceeded to take control of the property while the legal challenge remains pending. (ANI)